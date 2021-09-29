Cowboys return to “The Hole” against Southeastern in Week 5

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the Cowboys return to ‘The Hole’ for the second time this season, they’ll do so against a familiar opponent in the Southeastern Lions. Last season’s match-up was a one-possession game in favor of the Lions.

After forcing just one turnover in the game last year and three this season, the Cowboys are focused on causing more turnovers starting this week.

“We’d like to generate more turnovers,” said head coach Frank Wilson. “We’re not getting enough of them. We’ll try to get it out of there from a ball security standpoint and we’ll try to hold on to it the way that we have been throughout this season.”

Although the Cowboys committed one turnover against UIW on Saturday they understand the importance of ball security and forcing turnover defensively to give the offense more scoring opportunities.

“We always want to force more turnovers. We have to find a way to get that done,” said defensive end Isaiah Chambers. “That will make us a way better football team and give us a chance and give our offense a better chance.”

In the eyes of the players, there’s no better chance than this week for the offense to rebound. Wide receiver Josh Matthews says they need to help out the defense by scoring more than the Lions who average 49 points per game.

“I do feel like the defense has been doing great and admirable like coach said. I do feel like as an offense, as a team as a whole it is a team sport so we have to get the ball rolling we got to score more points because this Southeastern offense that we’re about to play, they put up points,” Matthews said. “We just have to outscore them.”

Head coach Frank Wilson says in order to win the Pokes will have to defend their home turf and rely on past experience to game plan for Saturday.

“We’ll have to play well. We’ll have to play well and defend our home stadium to the best of our ability to give ourselves a chance to win,” said Wilson. “I thought we played this opponent well a year ago at their place. We’re excited about playing this game and eager to get this taste out of our mouth.”

