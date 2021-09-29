COVID-19 boosters in Region 5.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s something that Region 5 medical director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh tells me is not uncommon in the vaccine world.

“We frequently recommend booster doses of other vaccines, including, for example, tetanus vaccine we do flu boosters, yearly.”

And now, COVID-19.

“Last week, the CDC came out with some new guidance that recommended booster vaccines specifically of the Pfizer vaccine for people that have certain risk factors or conditions,” she said.

Booster doses.

“The booster doses for Pfizer are recommended six months after the primary series is complete.”

But as Dr. Cavanaugh explains, it’s not a universal booster that is recommended for everybody.

“It is a dose that is specifically recommended for people who either have a lot of covid exposure or have underlying conditions that make them more susceptible or who are over the age of 65.”

Since this is a Pfizer booster shot, I did ask Dr. Cavanaugh if those who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine can get the Pfizer booster shot.

“We’re not currently recommending that, we’re recommending that people stick with the initial product that you know, that they received at the beginning,” she said. “However, we do expect that as the data comes out for those other products, that we will likely have booster recommendations at some point for those products as well.”

Dr. Cavanaugh did talk to me about supplemental doses as well.

“The supplemental doses were the doses that were recommended about a month ago they came out, they are for either Pfizer or Moderna recipients,” she said. “They’re given 30 days after the primary series is completed, and they are for people who have a low immune system, so they’re immunocompromised at baseline. So folks have been receiving those out in the community for the past month, and people can sign a self-attestation form to say that they qualify for those.”

As for where you can get the Pfizer booster shot, Dr. Cavanaugh said they’re available at the health units.

At Lake Charles Memorial, they offer the booster to those who meet the criteria. You can visit www.lcmh.com/covid19 for more information.

The Ochsner Christus vaccine clinic is also offering the booster shot.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.