Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office to Hold Jr. Deputy Program This Fall

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The chaos of 2020 canceled the junior deputy program. Now, kids are that much more excited.

Matthew Sonnier, a participant, said, “I want to be a policeman when I grow up…”

Another participant, Kayson Rossetter, said, “Some of my family works for juvenile probation and my papa was a cop.” When asked about why he was excited to be a part of the program, he said he was looking forward to learning more about policemanship.

Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory says the program, for kids 11 to 14 years old helps to teach them what police work is all about.

“Our junior deputy program has been in existence for a number of years. It just gives us an opportunity to go into the community, interact with our young people. It kind of lets them see the behind the scenes work that we do in law enforcement,” Guillory said.

A registration event was held Tuesday night at the ninth grade campus of Sulphur High School. Registration through the sheriff’s office will continue throughout the first weekend of events, which are scheduled to start October 9th.

“They’ll be doing a number of activities. They’ll get to see how our k-9s work. They’ll get to see what our crime scene technicians do once they go out on the crime scene. They’ll get to go to the range. There is a wide variety of activities they’ll be exposed to,” Guillory said.

The events that start on Saturday October 9th, and continue for the next six Saturdays, will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information or to pre-register your child, call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 936-1746.

