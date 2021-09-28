50/50 Thursdays
Thibodaux man charged with murder following the death of infant daughter

Jake Guidry, 26, claimed to deputies to have hit 11-month-old Zabria Guidry “too hard”.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A man in Thibodaux has been arrested and charged with the murder of his infant daughter, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Jake Guidry, 26, claimed to deputies to have hit 11-month-old Zabria Guidry “too hard”.

Early this morning, deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of Brule Guillot Road to check on the 11-month-old child on behalf of the child’s mother.

Guidry was immediately taken into custody. Deputies located the body of the deceased child in the rear cargo area of Guidry’s SUV.

Guidry was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Second Degree Murder, and bail is set at $1 million.

