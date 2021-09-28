SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 27, 2021.

Stephen Adam Snider, 39, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI (2 charges); aggravated assault with a firearm; contempt of court; failure to stop or yield; aggravated flight from an officer; unlawful refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Christian Luke Pharr, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Shelton Durrell Hills, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; aggravated flight from an officer; careless operation.

Christopher Patrick Duhon, 24, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles; misdemeanor sexual battery.

Joseph Ernest Pena, 30, Giesmar: Burglary; theft under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges).

John James Corbett, 34, Montgomery, TX: Failure to notify as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.