50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 27, 2021.

Stephen Adam Snider, 39, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI (2 charges); aggravated assault with a firearm; contempt of court; failure to stop or yield; aggravated flight from an officer; unlawful refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Christian Luke Pharr, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Shelton Durrell Hills, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; aggravated flight from an officer; careless operation.

Christopher Patrick Duhon, 24, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles; misdemeanor sexual battery.

Joseph Ernest Pena, 30, Giesmar: Burglary; theft under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges).

John James Corbett, 34, Montgomery, TX: Failure to notify as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA
Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.

Latest News

Accident causing traffic on I-10 E near Texas
We'll see rounds of showers and storms bringing heavy downpours
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered downpours throughout today, rain chances staying with us through the week
Five injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Five injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
he Louisiana School Boards Associations held it’s fall trailblazer event today in Lake Charles....
Louisiana School Boards Association holds Trailblazer Event