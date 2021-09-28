50/50 Thursdays
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical

(Source: Westlake Chemical)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Six people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical Sunday night.

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.

The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion, Andrepont said. All six people taken to hospitals were contract employees working the turnaround.

All personnel are accounted for, he said.

