McNeese looks to rebound against Southeastern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following a disappointing blowout at the hands of UIW’s high-powered offense, the Cowboy defense will have to forgive and forget as they turn around to face another elite Southland offense in Southeastern.

“I think if you look at every game we have played admirably defensively or more than admirable,” Head Coach Frank Wilson said. “I think we have given ourselves a chance to win the games. We have to compliment that with consistency on the other two sides of the ball. Special Teams and Offense that when we get 3 and outs when we get turnovers we have to then, now go score points off of those turnovers we have to allow that unit to then go get rested and ready to go again and not give it right back to them.”

The challenge for the defense comes in the form of 2020 Walter Payton award-winning QB Cole Kelley who comes in having thrown for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 74. Those numbers are thanks to a strong cast around him.

“I feel like our guys can just play with those guys,” Defensive End Isaiah Chambers said. “Our defense, we are more smarter, we are faster, we run to the ball and we are ready to hit. We handled them pretty good last year and I feel like the defense is a little better. I feel like we are just ready for them.”

As for the offense, wide Receiver Josh Matthews said he would like to see more up-tempo reps.

“I feel like we’ve got to get more of a sense of urgency as an offense, Matthews said. “Pick it up as we get going, get the defense on their toes so they cant substitute any defensive linemen or corners or anything and you know we’ve just got to get more of a sense of urgency.”

After a three-week road trip, the Pokes are excited to play back in the friendly confines of ‘The Hole.’ A place they’ve won three straight over the Lions at.

It’s been a rugged one. 3 straight weeks on the road has been challenging for a young team; for a developing team,” Wilson said. “but to come home is a good thing for us and so I think that will be beneficial for our football team. To be back home. To have a crowd, to have a good crowd here to cheer us on. It also bodes well for us, I think our team will play well and rise to the occasion.”

That game vs. the Southland Conference favorite Lions is set to kick off Saturday at noon.

