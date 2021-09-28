LSU owns a win streak by ‘blocking out the noise’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tigers rebounded from their mistakes and Cali, and now own a three-game winning streak.

“We’ve got to stick together. Obviously, block out the noise. We can’t listen to all that. The people that control our destiny are the people in that room. We know we had to look at what we had to get fixed. First of all, I had to look at myself and we had to dig in. This is what we’re doing well, this is what we’re not doing well. We have a saying around here, ‘We attack problems, not people.’ Let’s get to the problems, get to the solution and fix it and chip away one game at a time and a take another step. Look at the schedule one game at a time and take another step. Here’s our next step this week, we’ve got to follow the same approach,” said Ed Orgeron.

A major reason for LSU’s success, the play of quarterback Max Johnson. He’s racked up 15 touchdown passes in only four games this season.

“I don’t look at the numbers as much as I’m impressed with the type of young man he is and still has room to grow. Now, that touchdown he threw, he got hit by that safety and he’s a big strong quarterback. Most quarterbacks would’ve went down, he stayed up and made a tremendous throw. I think the better we can protect him, the more success that he’s going to have. e’s getting rid of the ball quicker. We’re not standing at the line of scrimmage and changing the play as much and giving the defense enough time to change their play so I think we’ve accelerated that for him. We took things off of his plate so there’s not many decisions that he needs to make as far as the whole offense, but he still needs to make some reads and I think he’s doing very well at that. He has a strong arm. Like I told him the other day, I wish I had more receivers to throw to, that was a joke,” said Orgeron.

LSU is a 3-5.point favorite over Auburn. It’s going to be a late one in Tiger Stadium, kickoff set for 8 o’clock.

