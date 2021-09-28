FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered downpours throughout today, rain chances staying with us through the week

We'll see rounds of showers and storms bringing heavy downpours (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and a few storms continue to develop this morning bringing heavy rain at times and this will continue as we move throughout much of the day as we see rounds of rain pushing through. While everyone isn’t picking up on the rain this morning the unsettled pattern is going to stick around as a few disturbances and a cool front will make its way through our area.

As you begin to make your way out the door this morning for work and school make sure to grab the rain jacket or umbrella as off and on storms will be a possibility just about anytime today with a disturbance that will be passing through. It’s a much milder start for many of us though as moisture has returned along with the cloud cover and that has helped to keep temperatures in the middle 70′s this morning, which is running around 10 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. Expect limited sunshine today as clouds will be moving throughout the area from time to time, but that doesn’t mean temperatures will be cooler as highs still are forecast to reach the middle 80′s thanks to some sunshine later on this afternoon. Heading into the evening and overnight the rain chances will taper and it should set us up with a mostly dry evening with just a slim chance of a passing shower or storm.

We’ll do it all over again for Wednesday and even into Thursday as scattered showers and storms will be possible through the mornings and into the early part of our afternoons as a slow moving front to the west will help to keep us on the unsettled side. Unfortunately, the pattern doesn’t look to break for the end of the week with the front not arriving until the weekend and early part of next week with the latest model guidance. What that means for us will be daily storm chances as moisture will be abundant with our southerly flow and for your evening plans we could be a little stormy. Thankfully rain totals don’t look to be a big issue with most areas seeing between 1-2 inches by the time the rain comes to an end next week and with that being said some could see a little more or less depending on where the downpours develop. Temperatures will be holding steady in the middle 80′s with a mixture of sun and clouds each afternoon, which is right around average for this time of year.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week our rain chances turn more isolated thanks to the front pushing eastward and that should help to set us up with a drier pattern for much of next week. Unlike the last front we saw this one won’t bring us a significant change in regards to temperatures or humidity as we stay in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s for the overnights and middle 80′s for the afternoons. As for the tropics Major Hurricane Sam is still churning in the Atlantic and will pass very close to Bermuda over the next few days, but should stay just east from a direct hit. Several other areas are worth watching as well with two areas just off the African Coast having a 90% chance of developing over the next 5 days. A wave to the east of Bermuda has a 50% of developing, but will encounter some unfavorable conditions over the next few days. No threats to Southwest Louisiana or the Gulf over the next 5 days and the only thing we have to worry about is the daily downpours so make sure to keep the KPLC First Alert Weather handy to track the showers and storms.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

