First Alert Forecast: More rain likely over the next few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw a lot of widespread rain across most of Southwest Louisiana Tuesday, and there was some localized flooding in some areas. This rain will gradually taper off through the rest of the day into the evening. An upper level disturbance moved across our area and this is what caused the rain to develop rapidly and the setup was very favorable for heavy rainfall.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The overall weather pattern does not look much different through Thursday and that means more rain is likely. It may not be as widespread as Tuesday, but there could be some locally heavy rain in spots. And now that the ground is saturated it will not take much to cause flooding. The computer model that handled the rain Tuesday does not show as much significant rain Wednesday, but as mentioned the overall weather pattern is no different.

Please keep an eye on the sky and obviously you should use our First Alert Weather App to track the rain. And remember that streets flood much quicker now due to debris in the drainage systems.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

By the end of the week into next weekend there is considerable disagreement from the models, and thus that part of the forecast is low confidence and subject to change with time. For now I am leaving a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. But drier air may arrive next week and we may see little to no rain and slightly cooler mornings as early as Monday.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week. However we are monitoring hurricane Sam located over the central Atlantic Ocean, but it is expected to turn north and threaten no land areas.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.