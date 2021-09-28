COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 28, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain under 1,000 for the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5 saw a slight decrease of 78 to 77, according to the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 86% of COVID-19 cases from September 9 to September 15 and 81% of COVID-19 deaths from September 9 to September 15.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 27.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,031 new cases.

· 54 new deaths.

· 989 patients hospitalized (5 more than previous update).

· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 45 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 104 new cases.

· 3 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 77 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 77 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 15 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 14 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

