City of Lake Charles offers rental, mortgage assistance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced additional mortgage and rental assistance funding.

“From coronavirus and obviously the natural disasters we’ve been through, a lot of people are in need of assistance,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter.

The City is teaming up with Catholic Charities and Project Build a Future to make this happen.

“Through Catholic Charities, there is rental assistance provided, CDBG-CV funds, and through Project Build a Future, there is mortgage assistance provided by these funds,” Hunter said.

Utilizing funds through the CARES Act, both programs will offer financial assistance for low to moderate income families living in city limits. Rental assistance will provide up to $650 once in a 12-month period. Mortgage assistance provides a one-time grant of up to $6,000 and is expected to help 60 families who have fallen behind.

“Both Catholic Charities and Project Build a Future are two very reputable organizations, and they will vet the applicants to make sure they qualify,” Hunter said.

In addition, the City of Lake Charles wants to remind residents that funding is still available for water bill assistance.

“People have to live in city limits, and we can provide some relief on their water bills. If they are interested in that program, it is still ongoing, and there is still money available,” Hunter said.

For rental or water bill assistance, call Catholic Charities at 337-439-7436 or click HERE.

Approved participants will also receive financial counseling and education services to help with long-term financial success.

For mortgage assistance, call Project Build a Future at 337-439-7191.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.