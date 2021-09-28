CITGO holds E-Recycle Day on Oct. 2
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The CITGO Lake Charles Refinery and other community partners are inviting Southwest Louisiana residents to recycle their unwanted electronics at the annual CITGO E-Recycle day on Oct. 2, 2021.
The event will take place at the West-Cal Arena parking lot in Sulphur (401 Arena Road) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Only residential deliveries will be accepted.
Appropriate Electronic Items
- Computers
- Monitors
- Printers
- Fax machines
- Keyboards
- Photocopiers
- TVs
- VCRs
- Stereos
- Home phones
- Cell phones
- Batteries
- Consumer electronics
Acceptable Mercury Items
- Fluorescent lamps
- High-intensity discharge lamps
- Neon lamps
- Mercury vapor lamps
- High-pressure sodium lamps
- Metal halide lamps
- Thermostats and thermometers containing metallic or liquid mercury
Unacceptable Items
- Smoke detectors
- Fire alarms
- Dehumidifiers
- large appliances (i.e., refrigerators)
- Medical equipment
- Units with sludge or liquids.
