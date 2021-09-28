50/50 Thursdays
CITGO holds E-Recycle Day on Oct. 2

(Source: CITGO)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The CITGO Lake Charles Refinery and other community partners are inviting Southwest Louisiana residents to recycle their unwanted electronics at the annual CITGO E-Recycle day on Oct. 2, 2021.

The event will take place at the West-Cal Arena parking lot in Sulphur (401 Arena Road) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Only residential deliveries will be accepted.

Appropriate Electronic Items

  • Computers
  • Monitors
  • Printers
  • Fax machines
  • Keyboards
  • Photocopiers
  • TVs
  • VCRs
  • Stereos
  • Home phones
  • Cell phones
  • Batteries
  • Consumer electronics

Acceptable Mercury Items

  • Fluorescent lamps
  • High-intensity discharge lamps
  • Neon lamps
  • Mercury vapor lamps
  • High-pressure sodium lamps
  • Metal halide lamps
  • Thermostats and thermometers containing metallic or liquid mercury

Unacceptable Items

  • Smoke detectors
  • Fire alarms
  • Dehumidifiers
  • large appliances (i.e., refrigerators)
  • Medical equipment
  • Units with sludge or liquids.

