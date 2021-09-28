CITGO holds E-Recycle Day on Oct. 2

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The CITGO Lake Charles Refinery and other community partners are inviting Southwest Louisiana residents to recycle their unwanted electronics at the annual CITGO E-Recycle day on Oct. 2, 2021.

The event will take place at the West-Cal Arena parking lot in Sulphur (401 Arena Road) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Only residential deliveries will be accepted.

Appropriate Electronic Items

Computers

Monitors

Printers

Fax machines

Keyboards

Photocopiers

TVs

VCRs

Stereos

Home phones

Cell phones

Batteries

Consumer electronics

Acceptable Mercury Items

Fluorescent lamps

High-intensity discharge lamps

Neon lamps

Mercury vapor lamps

High-pressure sodium lamps

Metal halide lamps

Thermostats and thermometers containing metallic or liquid mercury

Unacceptable Items

Smoke detectors

Fire alarms

Dehumidifiers

large appliances (i.e., refrigerators)

Medical equipment

Units with sludge or liquids.

