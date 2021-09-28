CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital installs new Aquilion PRIME CT machine.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CT machines are a vital part of any hospital.

Over at Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, they installed a new CT machine.

“It provides faster scans, lower radiation dose to the patient, and it also provides a larger bore, which is the gantry size, the size of the opening. So it provides for us to scan larger patients, the table also supports much more weight than it did before as well,” said the Director of Radiology at CHRISTUS Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana, Jeremiah Juneau.

The CT machine is called the Aquilion PRIME.

“It’s a big improvement from what we had before for this hospital,” he added.

Juneau explains how this new machine will benefit patients.

“First of all, the scanner offers a quicker scan time.”

As he explains, the old scanner would take 10 seconds on average for a head CT.

The new Aquilion PRIME can do the same scan in under five seconds.

“It cuts down the time in half, chest CTs you know, the same thing is half the time they were seeing before.”

But besides the reduction in time, he tells me, the machine is also safer.

“This will offer less radiation exposure to the patient for the same types of scans,” he said.

Costing about $500,000, he tells me they began using the machines at the beginning of August.

“The majority of what we see are first-timers coming through the scanner. But the reviews that we’ve received so far are great from patients and physicians,” he said.

We’re told two techs were sent to Southern California for a week of training at Canon Medical Systems, the manufacturer of the machine.

Once it was installed, Canon sent an applications team to Lake Charles for additional training.

