Zion Williamson to miss preseason; should be ready for regular season

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) moves the ball up court in the second half of...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) moves the ball up court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in New Orleans, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss the preseason and should be ready for the regular season. Williamson fractured his right foot had surgery during the summer said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.

Griffin stated that the former Duke star broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, and he doesn’t think it’s terribly likely that he will be playing in the preseason.

Williamson was limited to just 24 games during his rookie season and didn’t make his NBA debut until January because of a knee injury that kept him out for 13 weeks. Last season, Williamson’s season ended early because of a thumb injury.

Despite that, Williamson has averaged 25.7 points on 60.4% shooting in his first two seasons.

