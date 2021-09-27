Westlake at Welsh named week five’s TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Welsh for the Greyhounds’ matchup against Westlake.

While the schools haven’t played in recent memory, the coaching staffs have a strong connection. Westlake coach John Richardson came to the Rams after serving as the head coach of the Greyhounds. Richardson led Welsh to back-to-back state title appearances in 2017 and 2018. Welsh would promote from within to fill the coaching void as Richardson’s former offensive coordinator Cody Gueringer has led the Hounds ever since.

Coming into week five, it’s been a strong open for Westlake as the Rams are 4-0 for the first time since 2008. Quarterback Jamaal Guilory continued his strong season rushing for 215 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in Westlake’s 49-21 win over DeRidder.

As for Welsh, the Hounds have won three straight games including last week’s 57-14 win over Pickering. In the blowout win, Cohen Fontenot totaled 172 yards and scored four touchdowns. The Greyhound defense meanwhile held the Red Devils to just 122 yards.

Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com, and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.

