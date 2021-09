SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 26, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 26, 2021.

Sarah Larocca George, 34, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

William Herman Owen IV, 42, Sulphur: Second offense DWI; hit and run; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

James Edward Owen, 55, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Travon King, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; aggravated flight from an officer.

Lynette Denise Jacko, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Percy Dedeounta Semien, 20, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

