McNeese lands on U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges Rankings for 11th straight year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the 11th straight year, U.S. News and World Report has ranked McNeese State University as one of the top universities in the South in its 2022 Best Colleges Rankings.

“The McNeese mission is to Change Lives and our faculty and staff are dedicated to the unifying goal of providing excellence with a personal touch,” McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel said. “Our vision is for McNeese to be the First Choice University for our five-parish region and this national recognition confirms our role as a leader in providing exceptional academic programs in a student-centric environment.”

The rankings according to U.S. News and World Report:

#50 - Top Public Schools Regional Universities South

#98 (Tie) - Best Regional Universities South Rankings

#122 (Tie) - Top Performers on Social Mobility Regional Universities South

#129 (Tie) - no doctorate - Best Undergraduate Engineering Program Rankings

