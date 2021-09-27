Lunch with Coach O: No. 22 Auburn at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly Zoom press conference previewing the upcoming SEC matchup against No. 22 Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. in Death Valley. Coach O also recapped LSU’s win over Mississippi State.

LSU survived a late surge by the Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 25 to win the SEC opener 28-25. The Tigers were without All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. who could miss multiple games due to an injury he reaggravated in fall camp. They were also without one of their top pass rushers in Andre Anthony who will be out for the remainder of the season.

During the press conference Coach O stated that there is still no firm update on Stingley and he’ll see a doctor later this week for another opinion on his foot.

Coach O praised his staff for getting them prepared for an 11 a.m. kickoff and for their game plan. Coach also stated that “we’re nowhere near being the team we want to be, but we’re getting there, but he thinks LSU has improved week-to-week.”

Coach did state that LSU needs to get better on first down offensively, and still need to protect better up front. Left tackle Cam Wire is scheduled to return this week and could possibly play against Auburn. It would be the first time since the season opener that LSU will have all five starters back.

Max Johnson led the Tigers with four touchdown passes and 280 yards passing, Kayshon Boutte caught two of those touchdowns and finished with 85 yards on four catches.

Auburn (3-1) made a comeback against Georgia State winning 34-24, the Tigers trailed 24-12 at the half. Auburn did pull starting quarterback Bo Nix in the third quarter for former LSU quarterback TJ Finley.

Finley, finished the game with 97 yards passing and the lone passing touchdown, the former Ponchatoula star completed 9-of-16 passes. Coach O was asked about facing his former quarterback in Finley, “we know TJ is a great young man, great quarterback and it looks like he’s having a lot of success there. We’re happy for him.”

LSU will be facing an Auburn team that currently leads the nation in tackles-for-loss (TFL) with 43, just one spot ahead of LSU who has 42 TFL. Auburn will face an LSU team that ranks No. 1 in sacks with 20.

Coach O wants Death Valley to be the real Death Valley in the SEC home opener Saturday night against Auburn. “We need it, I love our fans, I can’t wait to see them Saturday night,” Coach O said. " I know it’s going to be full and I know it’s going to be loud.”

