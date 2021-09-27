Lake Charles offering residents water, mortgage, and rental assistance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles, Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana, and Project Build a Future are reminding residents of several individual assistance programs that are being offered.

Utilizing funds received through the 2020 CARES Act (CDBG-CV), The City of Lake Charles has established a rental assistance program through Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana and a mortgage assistance program through Project Build a Future.

Both programs will provide financial assistance to low to moderate-income families living within the City of Lake Charles.

Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program (City of Lake Charles)

Rental Assistance

The rental assistance program provides up to $650 once in a 12-month period. Those interested in applying or in need of more information can contact Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana by calling 337-439-7436.

Mortgage Assistance

The mortgage assistance program provides a one-time grant of up to $6,000 and is expected to help 60 families who may have fallen behind on their mortgage. Approved participants will also receive financial counseling and education services to help with long-term financial success.

Those interested in applying, or in need of more information, should contact Project Build a Future by calling 337-439-7191.

Water Bill Assistance

The City of Lake Charles is also reminding residents that it has funded a Water Bill Assistance program through Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana. Established late last year, funds are available to assist residents with past due water bills.

City of Lake Charles Water Division customers who need assistance can obtain more information by calling 337-439-7436 or visiting www.catholiccharitiesswla.com.

