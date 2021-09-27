50/50 Thursdays
Kiwanis Club holding 5th Annual “Spooktacular” drive on Oct. 29

5th Annual Spooktacular drive(The Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles will be holding its 5th Annual Spooktacular Coats for Kids drive on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

The drive will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Crying Eagle Brewing Company.

The event will offer Halloween-themed, family-friendly activities from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This will be followed by live music, a silent auction, 50/50 Split the Pot Raffle, and team coat relay races. Crying Eagle will offer craft beers and food from The Bistro.

Admission is free, but those who Donate a Coat of Any Size will receive a free glass, a drink token, and a raffle ticket for prize drawings. Donated coats are cleaned by co-sponsor Runte Lake Cleaners for distribution to ten local charitable agencies serving underprivileged children and adults. In addition, all proceeds from the event will benefit the charities.

Kiwanians will also be collecting coat donations from Oct. 25 to Nov. 19 at various area schools and businesses, including Crying Eagle Brewing, Runte Lake Cleaners, Black Tie Cleaners, Mid City Cleaners, and Munro’s Cleaners.

Tax-deductible sponsorships and donations are welcome and can be made to the Lake Charles Kiwanis Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana at donate.kiwanislakecharles.org.

The Coats for Kids drive benefits Abraham’s Tent, Boys Village, ETC Harbour House, Care Help of Sulphur, CARC, CPSB McKinney-Vento Assistance to Homeless Children, DeWanna’s Closet, Oasis Women’s Shelter, Potters House, and The Lord’s Place.

