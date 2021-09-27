Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office: Dispatchers receive call from woman reporting she stabbed boyfriend

50/50 Thursdays
Jennifer Rene Braxton, 38, of Leesville, was arrested and booked into the parish jail for aggravated second-degree battery; and battery of a dating partner, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.(JDPSO)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend after dispatchers received a call from her reporting she had allegedly done so, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to I-10 Westbound, milepost 48, Sunday, Sept. 26, when dispatchers received a call from a female reporting she had stabbed her boyfriend, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Ivey said when deputies arrived, they found a male conscious but bleeding heavily from the arm and chest area.

The victim was transported to Jennings American Legion hospital for treatment by Acadian ambulance, according to Ivey.

Jennifer Rene Braxton, 38, of Leesville, was arrested and booked into the parish jail for aggravated second-degree battery; and battery of a dating partner, according to Ivey.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity continues to increase, unsettled for much of the week