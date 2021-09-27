Historic City Hall hosting “This Is Home Festival” on Oct. 16

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dunham Price, in association with The Historic City Hall and The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA, will be holding the “This Is Home Festival” on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The free festival seeks to celebrate the spirit and resiliency of the Southwest Louisiana Community by promoting our rich culture and the area’s finest musicians and artists in a family-friendly outdoor setting.

Local food trucks and artists will be featured at the festival in front of the Historic City Hall from noon until 9 p.m.

The festival will feature as its headliner, international touring, and recording artist Marc Broussard.

Also playing will be Young Band Nation, comprised of Students of the SWLA Music School led by teacher/guitarist Marcus Johnson, Classic Rock from The Raw Dawgs, Original Blues Band Three Sheets featuring vocalist Kelly Lanier and local guitar legend Eric Sylvester, and R&B and Soul from Jarvis Jacob and the Southern Gents.

The concert will also have a reunion performance from Louisiana’s Kingfish presenting their original blend of Cajun, Zydeco, Rock, and Blues.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the Food Truck Court and Artist’s Market as well as a Beer and Wine bar.

Interested vendors may contact Devan Corbello, executive director of the Arts Council, at 337-439-2787, devanc@artscouncilswla.org, or find applications at www.artscouncilswla.org.

Applications are due Friday, October 8, 2021.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the programs of the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana.

Schedule:

12:00 p.m. - Young Band Nation

1:30 p.m. - Raw Daws

2:45 p.m. - Three Sheets

4:00 p.m. - Jarvis Jacob and the Gents

5:15 p.m. - Louisiana’s Kingfish

7:00 p.m. - Marc Broussard

