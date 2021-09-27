First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy weather here to stay along with daily showers and storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I hope you enjoyed the fall-like weather of the past few days because that will not return for a while, it has been replaced by summer-like weather.

The rest of this week will be warmer and more humid with scattered showers and storms most likely Tuesday through Thursday. I do not expect it to be a big rain event, but if you have outdoor plans you will likely have to dodge rain at some point.

Southerly winds have returned and that pushed the humidity up, which is why it feels more uncomfortable outside. For the rest of Monday we may see some isolated showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon, the chance of rain is 30%.

We will have two competing weather factors this week, the first is a ridge of upper level high pressure near our area; this normally would limit rain. The other is an upper level low pressure system over the four corners regions of the southwestern US, this would normally increase our rain chance. So I am splitting the difference if you will and putting the rain chance at 40% Tuesday through Thursday. It is possible that we see more rain these three days, but my confidence is low so I’ll leave the forecast as is for now.

By the end of the week into next weekend there is considerable disagreement from the models, and thus that part of the forecast is low confidence and subject to change with time. For now I am leaving a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. But drier air may arrive next week and we may see little to no rain and slightly cooler mornings as early as Monday.

I see no signs of any additional cold fronts reaching SWLA through the next 10 days, so summer-like weather will stick around into the beginning of October. Nothing as nice as the past few days looks to arrive...

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week. However we are monitoring hurricane Sam located over the central Atlantic Ocean, but it is expected to turn north and threaten no land areas.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

