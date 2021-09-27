FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity continues to increase, unsettled for much of the week

Temperatures back into the middle 80's with moisture on the rise (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Overall a really nice weekend as we saw plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures with lower humidity thanks to our northerly breezes. Unfortunately, that is beginning to change as winds have turned back out of the south and that has led to the return of moisture to start out the new work week and as we progress through the afternoon and much of the upcoming week so will our shower and storm chances.

Isolated to scattered storms possible by this afternoon (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning we are off to a dry start with temperatures back into the middle to upper 60′s for inland areas and upper 60′s to lower 70′s for areas farther to the south. It’s also a dry start to the day and that looks to continue to be the case through much of the mid-late morning hours although we will see clouds increasing with time setting us up for a partly cloudy afternoon in many areas. A few showers and storms will also be possible as we have the return of a sea breeze that will lift to the north through the early to late afternoon and could provide some isolated to scattered storms for a few locations. Not everyone will pick up rain this afternoon and outside any storms it will be a warm one with highs in the middle to upper 80′s and with the increase in humidity it will feel more like the lower to middle 90′s.

Rounds of showers and storms likely this week (KPLC)

The unsettled stretch of weather will continue through much of the week as several upper level disturbances move through and that will help to trigger more storms for the afternoon with some showers possible through the morning hours as well. You’ll definitely want to keep the rain gear handy throughout the work week with showers or storms possible just about anytime. Even with the increase in rain chances and cloud cover temperatures will hold steady in the lower to middle 80′s as we watch the arrival of a weak frontal boundary by the end of the week. Unlike the last front we had push through this one doesn’t bring us quiet the cool down as we will stay steady in the middle 80′s through the next ten days. Thankfully it does look to dry us out just a little through next weekend if the trends hold, which would be good for any outdoor plans.

Several rounds of rain and storms possible this week (KPLC)

Looking long rage the pattern will hold steady into early next week in a more summertime like pattern with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the middle 80′s. Rain chances will slowly diminish as high pressure builds a little closer, but summer isn’t done just yet as the warmth and humidity return. As for the tropics we still have Major Hurricane Sam, which is forecast to stay out to sea but could very close to Bermuda over the next few days. Several areas are being watching as well with two waves in the far eastern Atlantic that have an 80% chance of developing but at this time pose no threat to the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana. Another area to the south and east of Bermuda has a 50% chance of developing but won’t be an issue either. For now keep the rain gear handy as the summer time pattern returns.

We have Major Hurricane Sam and several other areas in the Atlantic (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.