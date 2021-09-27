Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 27, 2021 - Statewide hospitalizations under 1k

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are under 1,000 for the first time since July 22 (913).

In Region 5, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their lowest since July 27 (76), according to the LDH.

The LDH is reporting 55 new COVID-19 deaths across the state and 4 new COVID-19 deaths in Region 5.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 86% of COVID-19 cases from September 9 to September 15 and 81% of COVID-19 deaths from September 9 to September 15.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New cases and deaths are those reported to the state since Friday, according to the LDH.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 23.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,058 new cases.

· 55 new deaths.

· 984 patients hospitalized (157 fewer than previous update).

· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 44 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 238 new cases.

· 4 new deaths (3 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 78 patients hospitalized (13 fewer than previous update).

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 142 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 26 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 45 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 14 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 45 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

