SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 25, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 25, 2021.

Russell Kevin King, 41, Spring, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

Devonte Isiah George, 20, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; direct contempt of court.

Jennifer Arlene McNabb, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, intentional use of force with dangerous weapon; home invasion; theft less than $1,000 (2 charges).

Jasmine Nicole Spencer, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, intentional use of force with dangerous weapon.

Bobby Owen Parker, 61, Vinton: Obstruction of justice; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Shannon Everett Morris, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; obstruction of justice.

Michael Christopher Dronet, 27, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana second offense; curfew; obscenity.

Deserick James Bellow, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; operating vehicle while license is suspended; careless operation.

Sarah Larocca George, 34, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner, first offense.

William Herman Owen, 42, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated, second offense; hit and run driving; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

