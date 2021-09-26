First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather returns this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I hope you enjoyed the fall-like weather of the past few days because changes are about to begin. The rest of today will be nice with lots of sunshine and low humidity. But southerly winds may return today or definitely Monday and that brings the humidity back.

The upcoming week will be warmer and more humid with scattered showers and storms most likely Tuesday through Thursday. I do not expect it to be a big rain event, but if you have outdoor plans you will likely have to dodge rain at some point.

Temperatures will still be fairly comfortable tonight into Monday morning with lows ranging from the low 60s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast. But southerly winds will return Monday and that pushes the humidity up and afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s. We may see some isolated showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon, the chance of rain is 30%.

We will have two competing weather factors this week, the first is a ridge of upper level high pressure near our area; this normally would limit rain. The other is an upper level low pressure system over the four corners regions of the southwestern US, this would normally increase our rain chance. So I am splitting the difference if you will and putting the rain chance at 40% Tuesday through Thursday.

By the end of the week into next weekend there is considerable disagreement from the models, and thus that part of the forecast is low confidence and subject to change with time. For now I am leaving a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. But if drier air arrives we may see little to no rain and slightly cooler mornings.

I see no signs of any additional cold fronts reaching SWLA through the next 2 weeks, so summer-like weather will stick around into the beginning of October.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week. However we are monitoring major hurricane Sam located over the central Atlantic Ocean, but it is expected to turn north and threaten no land areas.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

