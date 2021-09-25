50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Trevor Matthews found guilty of murder

A jury found Trevor Matthews guilty of murdering 35-year-old Ronnie Southerland - who was...
A jury found Trevor Matthews guilty of murdering 35-year-old Ronnie Southerland - who was stabbed 78 times - on Nov. 14, 2019.(CPSO & family of Southerland)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Trevor Matthews found was found guilty of second-degree murder late Friday night.

The jury found Matthews guilty of murdering 35-year-old Ronnie Southerland - who was stabbed 78 times - on Nov. 14, 2019.

Matthews spent more than four hours on the witness stand in his own defense Friday afternoon.

Closing arguments finished just after 9 p.m. and the jury began deliberations around 9:20 p.m. The jury reached a verdict around 11:40 p.m.

On the witness stand, Matthews told jurors he had been waiting two years to get things off his chest. He said he met Southerland the same day of the killing and that they talked about dogs.

He said they did not argue and that he had no reason to harm Southerland.

Matthews said cuts on his hand were inflicted by a woman he had been egging on about something. Prosecutors said those cuts occurred as he stabbed Southerland.

Under cross-examination, prosecutors brought out various inconsistencies between Matthews’ testimony and other evidence.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died

Latest News

Firefighter challenge
Firefighters compete in challenge honoring 9/11 first responders
Firefighter challenge
Firefighters competition
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Attempted homicide in Sulphur leaves residents weary of neighborhood
Attempted homicide in Sulphur leaves neighborhood residents weary