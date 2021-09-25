Trevor Matthews found guilty of murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Trevor Matthews found was found guilty of second-degree murder late Friday night.

The jury found Matthews guilty of murdering 35-year-old Ronnie Southerland - who was stabbed 78 times - on Nov. 14, 2019.

Matthews spent more than four hours on the witness stand in his own defense Friday afternoon.

Closing arguments finished just after 9 p.m. and the jury began deliberations around 9:20 p.m. The jury reached a verdict around 11:40 p.m.

On the witness stand, Matthews told jurors he had been waiting two years to get things off his chest. He said he met Southerland the same day of the killing and that they talked about dogs.

He said they did not argue and that he had no reason to harm Southerland.

Matthews said cuts on his hand were inflicted by a woman he had been egging on about something. Prosecutors said those cuts occurred as he stabbed Southerland.

Under cross-examination, prosecutors brought out various inconsistencies between Matthews’ testimony and other evidence.

