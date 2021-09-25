SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 24, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 24, 2021.

Lawrence Donovan Richard, 32, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; obstruction of justice.

Kevin Eugene Crabtree, 42, Hanceville, AL: Out of state detainer.

Trevor Matthew Wheeler, 27, Humble, TX: Out of state detainer.

Corey Keith Burnworth, 40, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Dennie Joe Grabener, 34, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; attempted theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Shelby Lea Foster, 23, Starks: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); criminal trespass.

Timothy W Jackson, 61, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Faby Marie Bunch, 41, Sulphur: Attempted second degree murder; reckless operation; resisting an officer; operating vehicle while license is suspended; parole detainer; direct contempt of court.

Kelly James Sonnier, 44, Kinder: Theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more.

Danielle Nicole Howard, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Dwayne Marquis Banks, 26, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer.

Summer Renie Aiena, 36, Beaumont, TX: Out of state detainer (2 charges).

Kody Blane Mudd, 27, Sulphur: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Eric Dwayne Anderson, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner.

Michael Wren Byrd, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; domestic abuse battery.

Donavan Ross Snider, 31, Vinton: Direct contempt of court; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age.

Brooke Nicole Snider, 25, Vinton: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age.

Michael Lilarie Lee, 24, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner, first offense; cruelty to juveniles (2 charges); possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Yemonya Steele, 43, New Orleans: Illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Justin Seth Oblanc, 38, Iota: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000.

