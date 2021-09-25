50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 24, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 24, 2021.

Lawrence Donovan Richard, 32, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; obstruction of justice.

Kevin Eugene Crabtree, 42, Hanceville, AL: Out of state detainer.

Trevor Matthew Wheeler, 27, Humble, TX: Out of state detainer.

Corey Keith Burnworth, 40, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Dennie Joe Grabener, 34, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; attempted theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Shelby Lea Foster, 23, Starks: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); criminal trespass.

Timothy W Jackson, 61, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Faby Marie Bunch, 41, Sulphur: Attempted second degree murder; reckless operation; resisting an officer; operating vehicle while license is suspended; parole detainer; direct contempt of court.

Kelly James Sonnier, 44, Kinder: Theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more.

Danielle Nicole Howard, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Dwayne Marquis Banks, 26, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer.

Summer Renie Aiena, 36, Beaumont, TX: Out of state detainer (2 charges).

Kody Blane Mudd, 27, Sulphur: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Eric Dwayne Anderson, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner.

Michael Wren Byrd, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; domestic abuse battery.

Donavan Ross Snider, 31, Vinton: Direct contempt of court; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age.

Brooke Nicole Snider, 25, Vinton: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age.

Michael Lilarie Lee, 24, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner, first offense; cruelty to juveniles (2 charges); possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Yemonya Steele, 43, New Orleans: Illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Justin Seth Oblanc, 38, Iota: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish

Latest News

President Biden's administration on Friday (Sept. 24) approved additional federal funding...
Biden administration approves Gov. Edwards’ request for additional hurricane recovery aid
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified and in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
A jury found Trevor Matthews guilty of murdering 35-year-old Ronnie Southerland - who was...
Trevor Matthews found guilty of murder
Firefighter challenge
Firefighters compete in challenge honoring 9/11 first responders