Remembering the life of 107-year-old Westlake resident Lillian Washington

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - One of Southwest Louisiana’s oldest residents Lillian Washington died Saturday, Sept. 18, at the age of 107. She was laid to rest the following Friday.

In 2020, KPLC’s cameras were there as Lillian celebrated her 106th birthday, but her story began before televisions were even invented. The matriarch of five generations, Washington was born January 6, 1914.

“She was strong. She persevered. She never complained. She kept all her grandchildren. She raised them, well, let her tell it - she raised them all,” Washington’s daughter Catherine Washington said. ”This lady lived to see her children’s children’s children’s children. What more can you ask God?”

Washington loved her family and her faith, but she also loved to dance.

“I like to dance,” Washington said at her 106th birthday party after enjoying some music with her company in 2020.

Washington was a light to her community for over a century, as she was recognized with proclamations for her longevity from mayors and presidents.

“You know how a mother be when she has her baby? She’s so proud of that baby,” Catherin said. “Well, her children felt that same way that mother felt about her, We were so proud to be her children.”

Catherine adds that her mother will be missed by her family, her church and her community.

“She will truly be missed. but her legacy will live on through us. Because I see her in me and all my sisters every day,” Catherine said.

Washington’s funeral was Friday afternoon at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake.

