McNeese Hosts 2021 Toyota Cowboy Stampede
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a one-year hiatus, the McNeese Track and field team was able to host the Cowboy Stampede. The event featured student-athletes at the collegiate and high school levels who took place in different races to showcase their athletic talent. Here are the final results.
5k College Women:
1st - University of Houston
2nd - McNeese
3rd - Lamar
4 Mile College Men:
1st - Lamar
2nd - McNeese
3rd - Houston Baptist
High School Varsity Girls:
1st - Grace Rennhoff
2nd - Emma Hendry
3rd - Maddie Gardener
High School Varsity Boys:
1st - Caleb Ackman
2nd - Dax Boudreaux
3rd - Adrian Sanchez
