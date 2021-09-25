McNeese Hosts 2021 Toyota Cowboy Stampede

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a one-year hiatus, the McNeese Track and field team was able to host the Cowboy Stampede. The event featured student-athletes at the collegiate and high school levels who took place in different races to showcase their athletic talent. Here are the final results.

5k College Women:

1st - University of Houston

2nd - McNeese

3rd - Lamar

4 Mile College Men:

1st - Lamar

2nd - McNeese

3rd - Houston Baptist

High School Varsity Girls:

1st - Grace Rennhoff

2nd - Emma Hendry

3rd - Maddie Gardener

High School Varsity Boys:

1st - Caleb Ackman

2nd - Dax Boudreaux

3rd - Adrian Sanchez

