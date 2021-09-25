Lake Charles woman arrested after truck passenger found dead

Orange, TX (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was arrested in Orange, Texas, after police there found the passenger of her truck dead in his seat.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday after reports of an unresponsive man, according to the Orange Police Department.

Amanda Hardy, 38, reportedly told officers she thought the deceased passenger was asleep while they were driving from Louisiana.

Hardy was arrested on drug possession charges after officers found 180 grams of methamphetamine, according to police.

