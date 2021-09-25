FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather into Sunday, showers and storms return next week

Temperatures are pleasant for this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A picture perfect start to the weekend as we are seeing plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures with many areas sitting in the lower 80′s and with dew points low it feels great. The pattern will begin to change heading into our Sunday and especially into next week as winds will turn from the northeast to a southerly direction bringing moisture back into the area and eventually some showers and storms.

Outdoor plans for this evening are looking to be just fine as the weather won’t be an issue with plenty of sunshine and then a clear night with just a few high thin clouds passing by from time to time. Temperatures will be holding steady in the upper 70′s to near 80 till sunset and then much like the last several evenings we will cool down rather nicely with lower 70′s through the early to late evening hours. Winds will hold steady out of the east-northeast and slowly relax through the overnight, but a few clouds could work their way in and that will hold temperatures just a little warmer for Sunday morning. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50′s for inland zones and with upper 50′s to near 60 I-10 points south. Another nice day is in store for us though as sunshine continues to be dominant with just a few clouds working their way through from time to time. Highs will be just a few degrees warmer with middle 80′s across all of Southwest Louisiana so make sure to get out and enjoy the nice weather before changes move in for next week.

High pressure that has been keeping us dry for the last several days will slide more to the east with time and that will mean a southerly wind returns heading into Monday and for the majority of next week bringing back the humidity. A few showers and storms also return for Monday afternoon although it will be isolated rain chances with many of us still remaining dry, but that will begin to change as we move through the middle of the week as scattered storm chances return. An upper level disturbance will push into the area starting Tuesday evening and into Wednesday and that will lead to more rain chances for both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will hold steady through the week in the middle 80′s which will be pretty close to average for this time of year, but the bigger difference will be in the overnight temperatures with lows into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.

Drier air looks to move back in for the end of the week and that will allow us to dry out and see more sunshine but that may not be until Friday and into next weekend the weather looks to hold steady with mostly sunny skies and middle 80′s for highs. Looking a the tropics we still have Hurricane Sam that is strengthening and is a Major Hurricane and thankfully it will stay out to sea and be of no impact to us. We had a Subtropical Storm Teresa named last night, but that is continuing to weaken and will be no issue as well. The rest of the tropics have calmed a little with just one wave off the African coast with a 60% chance of developing, but this looks to be no issue for us. For now enjoy the wonderful weather and have a great evening!

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

