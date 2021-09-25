50/50 Thursdays
Cowgirls come up short in SLC opener against HBU

McNeese volleyball
McNeese volleyball(KPLC)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas—It was a battle of the league’s top two volleyball statistical team leaders as McNeese and Houston Baptist battled it out here Saturday in the Southland Conference opener but the Huskies prevailed 3-0 (23-25, 20-25, 23-25) in a match that consisted of 35 ties and 18 lead changes.

McNeese (6-6, 0-1 SLC) was once again led by freshman Aryn Johnson who was the only Cowgirl to record double-figure kills with 11.

Jaylin Gordon recorded a career-high seven blocks also had a .375 hitting percent. Bria Plante led McNeese with a .444 hitting percent on four kills in nine attempts without an error.

HBU (10-5, 1-0) was placed to players with double-figure kills. Anna Gadway led the Huskies with 11 and Ebonie Ballesteros was credited with 10. Ballesteros who led the SLC in blocks a year ago led all players with a match-high nine blocks.

McNeese will return home for its next two matches. The Cowgirls will host Nicholls at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday and New Orleans at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

NOTABLES

• Jayln Gordon picked up a career-high seven blocks

• Aryn Johnson led McNeese with 11 kills

• Ceci Harness picked up 24 assists, she now has dished out 10 or more assists in 11 of 12 matches

• Lizzy Low led all players with 12 digs

