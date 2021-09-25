Attempted homicide in Sulphur leaves neighborhood residents weary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A woman is in jail following an officer-involved shooting in Sulphur.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at a residence near N. Claiborne Street when Sulphur Police were called about a disturbance. Police said 40-year-old Faby Bunch had left the scene earlier after a verbal and physical altercation.

Bunch had left the residence, but returned and was told to leave. She then returned a third time, and a physical altercation took place until it was broken up by by-standers, according to police.

Bunch left the residence but continued to drive up and down the road. She later drove into the yard on N. Claiborne and caused damage to the property. Bunch last left the residence heading north on N. Claiborne Street in her vehicle.

While the Officer was speaking with the complainant in the driveway, Bunch revved her engine, driving toward the officer and the complainant. The officer used his flashlight to signal the driver and yelled for her to stop, but the vehicle continued accelerating toward the officer.

Police say the officer then drew his handgun and fired multiple shots at Bunch’s vehicle. The vehicle stopped and Bunch was ordered out of the vehicle. Sulphur police say after multiple commands to exit the vehicle, Bunch finally complied.

Bunch was then ordered to get on the ground but continued to move toward the Officer, which resulted in Bunch being tased.

Sargent Nicholas Johnson with the Sulphur Police Department explained what led up to that moment.

“The officer that responded to North Claiborne actually dealt with Miss Bunch earlier that night for a disturbance at a different location. They had been dealing with her a couple of times that night, as well,” Johnson said.

Haleigh Granger is new to the neighborhood. She said it’s incidents like these that make her fear for her child.

“It makes me a little bit worried because I have my five-year-old who lives here. I’m to the point where I don’t want to let her play outside anymore,” Granger said. “I was kind of in disbelief there, like, ‘Oh my word.’”

Bunch is facing several charges.

“Bunch has been charged with attempted second degree murder. She has also been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving with suspension and resisting an officer,” Johnson said.

This case is still under investigation.

