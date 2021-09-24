Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman in her mid-30s is in custody after reportedly throwing two children from the Cross Lake bridge.

A spokesperson with the Shreveport Police Department says they got the first call just before 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 about a child in the water near the bridge. Marine patrol officers responded and found a small child dead in the water. Officers then began searching the lake and were able to rescue another small child, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“My heart is just so broken with this event that has occurred today,” said Substitute Chief for the Shreveport Police Department Wayne Smith.

Multiple agencies were initially searching for a third child believed to be in the water, however, detectives were able to confirm that child was not in the water and is safe.

The woman was driving a grey Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate and was taken into custody at the Texas state line by Louisiana State Police, SPD says.

“This is a tragedy. We ask for prayer for the family and children. Pray for law enforcement officers who’ve been out here all day, firefighters, dive teams, been a multi-agency effort. There is no happy ending for this,” said Sgt. Angie Willhite with SPD.

Police do believe the children were thrown from the bridge. They do not believe this was a random act of violence. They’re asking anyone who saw anything to call SPD at 318-673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who represents the district in which this happened, reacted to the situation Friday afternoon. She spoke about the need for better mental health services in the city and said as a mother, she “can’t wrap her brain around it.”

