Trevor Matthews on trial for second degree murder of Ronnie Southerland

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The trial of Trevor Matthews is underway in State District Court.

Matthews is charged with second degree murder in connection with a brutal stabbing in 2019.

The coroner says Ronnie Southerland was stabbed so many times-- he was already dead when some of the wounds were delivered. He died in a field in Westlake.

Details surrounding the case are now unfolding before a jury.

The lead detective in the case testified that Matthews had lacerations on his hands which is something the detective says they expect to see in excessive stabbing cases. According to testimony, Southerland was stabbed 78 times.

During a video statement to police Matthews kept his arms and hands under his shirt. When asked by investigators about cuts on his hands and arms, Matthews told investigators they were from a car jack falling on him and from playing “knife roulette.”

Prosecutors say the victim was unarmed and that the killing was not self-defense. Matthews’defense attorney questioned whether he would have kept a knife used in a homicide in his possession.

The jury also heard from a Texas Ranger who arrested Matthews in Houston where he worked.

And jurors heard from an expert with the Louisiana State Police Lab who discussed testing to determine if the tip of the knife found in Southerland’s head matched a knife found in Matthews’ truck. He testified testing was inconclusive.

Matthews did not confess during his video interview with police.

The next witness expected is a DNA expert.

