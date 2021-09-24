50/50 Thursdays
Traffic sign fell on interstate causing traffic delays

A traffic sign for the West End Blvd./Florida Blvd. Exit 231B fell into traffic on the I-10...
A traffic sign for the West End Blvd./Florida Blvd. Exit 231B fell into traffic on the I-10 West blocking traffic.(FB Post)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A traffic sign for the West End Blvd./Florida Blvd. Exit 231B fell into traffic on the I-10 West blocking traffic.

Crews started working to remove the sign that fell onto I-10 destroying a car.

A Facebook post shows the front end of one vehicle was completely crushed when the sign fell.

Huge sign fell. I 10 closed. Traffic backed for miles.By city park exit with traffic going towards metairie

Posted by Raymond Ledet on Friday, September 24, 2021

According to NOPD, an individual in a dump truck traveling eastbound on the I-10 lost control, striking a guard rail. The dump truck caused the overhead sign to fall on the eastbound side of the interstate colliding with another vehicle.

The drivers of the dump truck and the other vehicle were transported to the hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

Traffic Advisory

Appears a sign structure has fallen on the I-10 WB Exit ramp to West End/Florida Blvd. HEAVY traffic delays with only one lane getting by heading from the city to Metairie. One lane is blocked on the EB side.

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Friday, September 24, 2021

