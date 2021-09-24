Advertisement

TDL Week 4: Scores and highlights

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
  Full scoreboard HERE.
  Area standings HERE.
  Send us your Friday Night Football pics HERE.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As it has done in years past, will Jennings turn its season around?

That’s the question in the Game of the Week as Jennings host Iota tonight.

Jennings is 0-3, but they’ve been here before - in 2019 Jennings was 0-3, but then won 9 of 11 games and made a trip to the Superdome.

Iota, on the other hand, is looking to add to its two-game winning streak. Iota is coming off wins over St. Louis and Crowley.

There are 13 games on the schedule tonight as District 3-5A and District 4-1A both open play.

After the games, join us for highlights on Touchdown Live during KPLC 7 News Nightcast at 10 p.m. Then, we’ll have even more highlights online on Touchdown Live Overtime at 11 p.m.

