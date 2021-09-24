50/50 Thursdays
TDL Thursday scores and highlights

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Touchdown Live week 4 is upon us. Seven games were on the slate tonight with more coming tomorrow on TDL Friday. Here are the final scores and highlights from tonight’s games.

FINAL:

Southside 42, Barbe 35

Iowa 50, LaGrange 19

St. Louis Catholic 24, Washington-Marion 22

Westlake 49, DeRidder 21

Grand Lake 34, Merryville 0

Welsh 57, Pickering 14

Catholic P.C. 22, Kinder 21

