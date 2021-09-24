50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 23, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 23, 2021.

Christopher Allen Jacobs, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Hector Antonio Mendez, 31, Sugar Land, TX: First offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Keasia Janev Wilfred, 19, Lake Charles: Attempted first-degree murder; accessory after the fact.

Dannirriah Louis, 19, DeRidder: Accessory after the fact; attempted first-degree murder.

Yosvanis Luis Lima Carballosa, 27, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; aggravated property damage.

Amanda Kay Spears, 34, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Brian Keith Oblanc, 62, Iowa: Violations of protective orders.

Alvin Dwain Washington Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).

Christopher Louis Metoyer Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Marcus Dwayne Patterson, 39, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; reckless operation; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Jaylon Paul Frye, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Pamela Lecompte Bonvillian, 58, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.

