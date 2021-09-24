‘Movies Under the Stars’ set to return in October

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury says “Movies Under the Stars” is making a return in October with four frightening, but family-friendly, flicks.

The movie series will begin Friday, Oct. 1, according to the police jury.

The police jury said all movies are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and movies, dates and locations are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 1 – The Wizard of Oz : (Rated G). This movie will be shown at Prien Lake Park, 3700 West Prien Lake Rd., Lake Charles.

Friday, Oct. 8 – The Haunted Mansion : (Rated PG). This movie will be shown at Prien Lake Park, 3700 West Prien Lake Rd., Lake Charles.

Friday, Oct. 15 – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed : (Rated PG). This movie will be shown at Mallard Junction Park, 599 August St., Lake Charles.

Friday, Oct. 22 – Halloweentown: (Rated G). This movie will be shown at River Bluff Park, 543 Theriot Rd., Moss Bluff.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food, and there will be vendors present at every movie, according to the police jury. Free popcorn and cotton candy will be served at each event, the police jury said.

The police jury said movie-goers are invited to wear family-friendly Halloween costumes to each movie.

The police jury said movies will be canceled in the event of inclement weather, and cancellations will be announced before the event on the police jury’s website and on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.