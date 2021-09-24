Man arrested after reportedly firing into neighbor’s home in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal property damage and illegal use of weapons after reportedly firing his gun into a neighbor’s home Thursday morning, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on Tom Hebert Road in Lake Charles in reference to a disturbance involving a gun at 2 a.m. Thursday, Vincent said.

During the initial investigation it was discovered the victim’s neighbor, Yosvanis L. Carballosa, 27, of Lake Charles fired his handgun towards the victim’s home after an argument, causing a bullet to hit the house, Vincent said. The bullet traveled through the wall of the residence and into the victim’s bedroom, where he was sleeping.

Carballosa barricaded himself inside his residence when deputies arrived. The CPSO Anti-Crime and Tactical Team responded and was able to make entry into the home and take Carballosa into custody, Vincent said.

Caraballosa was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal property damage. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $50,000.

CPSO Detective Garrett Laborde is the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.