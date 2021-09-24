50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man arrested after reportedly firing into neighbor’s home in Lake Charles

Yosvanis L. Carballosa
Yosvanis L. Carballosa(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal property damage and illegal use of weapons after reportedly firing his gun into a neighbor’s home Thursday morning, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on Tom Hebert Road in Lake Charles in reference to a disturbance involving a gun at 2 a.m. Thursday, Vincent said.

During the initial investigation it was discovered the victim’s neighbor, Yosvanis L. Carballosa, 27, of Lake Charles fired his handgun towards the victim’s home after an argument, causing a bullet to hit the house, Vincent said. The bullet traveled through the wall of the residence and into the victim’s bedroom, where he was sleeping.

Carballosa barricaded himself inside his residence when deputies arrived. The CPSO Anti-Crime and Tactical Team responded and was able to make entry into the home and take Carballosa into custody, Vincent said.

Caraballosa was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal property damage. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $50,000.

CPSO Detective Garrett Laborde is the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish

Latest News

The police jury said movies will be canceled in the event of inclement weather, and...
‘Movies Under the Stars’ set to return in October
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 24, 2021 - 8,887 new cases over past seven days across state, 708 in Region 5
Michael Vice
Michael Vice found guilty of second-degree murder