Local residents are waking up to find their cars on bricks without wheels.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Some locals are finding out their new vehicles are a target for thieves.

“I woke up to bring my kids to school and walked outside of our apartment complex and my daughter was like, “Mom, where’s your tires,” said Danika Monier.

Cars robbed in plain sight left sitting on blocks.

“I looked and all four of my tires on my brand new car were gone. It was sitting on blocks in the front and nothing on the back and I was just kinda in shock,” Monier said.

Across town, the same story.

“You walk out the door and you see the car just lifted up sitting on cement blocks with no tires and no rims and I was just like excuse me,” said Paula Hilliard.

These victims and several others have one thing in common.. they all own honda accords.

“The officer that had shown up had left and came right back with another officer and he said that he had got a phone call also on down the road and they were taken also,” Monier said.

Danika Monier noticed the trend when she was tagged in a post on Facebook.

“I got tagged in a post the day before yesterday and it was another same Honda Accord rims taken same blocks and everything and so I kinda commented on the post and she reached out to me and conversated with me about what happened and kinda noticed its kinda a trend, same car, and model, tires, rims everything,” Monier said.

Leaving the victims feeling uneasy.

“I feel violated now. I feel unsafe. I feel like I can’t even go to sleep at night because my car might get taken or my tires might get taken again,” Monier said.

Now that’s just the story of two of the many victims in the Lake Area.

We did reach out to Lake Charles Police Department but they would not give a comment at this time because it is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.