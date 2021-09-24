Lake Charles man sentenced to life for first degree rape

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was sentenced to life at hard labor Friday after being found guilty of first degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13, according to Bethany Bryant of the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Eddie Lee O’Brien II, 27, was sentenced to life at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence on one count first degree rape and 25 years at hard labor without benefit on one count indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13. The sentences are to run concurrently, Bryant said.

O’Brien was found guilty as charged earlier this month. According to Bryant, he sexually abused a 12-year-old victim multiple times.

“I am incredibly proud of the work Assistant District Attorney Hope Wyatt Buford, Charles Robinson, and their support staff accomplished. Because of their efforts, a dangerous predator is off the streets and he won’t have the opportunity to hurt another victim again,” said District Attorney Stephen Dwight.

Assistant District Attorneys Hope Buford and Charles Robinson prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

