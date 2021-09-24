Five accused of Lake Charles ATM theft

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A three-month investigation regarding ATM burglaries has resulted in the arrest of five individuals, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says they received a tip regarding the individuals in the Lake Charles area who may be responsible for the thefts on Sept. 20, 2021.

Detectives began conducting surveillance at a local bank on Nelson Rd. where they say they saw several of the suspects attempting to steal cash out of the ATM.

Deputies say when they attempted to make a traffic stop on the suspects upon leaving the bank, the suspects fled in a truck that was later discovered to be stolen. After a brief pursuit, the suspects fled on foot.

Later that same day, detectives arrested the following individuals:

Caleb C. Jones, 28, Houston, TX (bond $200,000): Attempted theft under $25,000, property damage worth under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000, and criminal conspiracy.

Caylon L. Johnson, 28, Houston, TX (bond $200,000): Attempted theft under $25,000, property damage worth under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000, and criminal conspiracy.

Ajalon J. Baker, 26, Houston, TX (bond $242,500): Attempted theft under $25,000, property damage worth under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000, and criminal conspiracy.

Araneisha D. Victor, 22, Katy, TX (bond $40,500): Accessory after the fact and possession of marijuana.

Jeremy M. Spiller, 32, Galena Park, TX (bond $40,500): Accessory after the fact and possession of marijuana.

Each was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Detectives say they also discovered that Baker had a warrant out of Arkansas for ATM burglaries and that Johnson was violating his parole in Texas by crossing state lines.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

