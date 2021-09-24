FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pleasant start to our Friday, nice weather sticks around for the weekend

Temperatures continue to remain cool this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once again we are seeing a pleasant start with cooler temperatures across all of Southwest Louisiana with many of us waking up to middle to upper 50′s. Sunshine looks to make a full return for this afternoon with just a few clouds passing through and that is looking to be the case heading into the weekend as well with rain chances remaining low and plenty of sunshine.

Weather continues to remain perfect for any outdoor plans (KPLC)

As you begin to make your way out the door to work and school this morning you may want to grab a light jacket or sweater with the cooler temperatures, but you can put it away pretty quickly as sunshine warms us through much of the morning. If you loved the weather we had for our Thursday you are in for another treat as the same pattern continues with fall like temperatures as many areas only reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s once again with dry air in place. Light winds continue as high pressure sits just off to our north and east and that will help keep us dry through the weekend as well. For any evening plans such as dinner outdoors or maybe heading out to catch a high school football game it will be picture perfect with mostly clear skies and cooling temperatures into the lower 70′s with a few upper 60′s sprinkled in for areas north of I-10.

Plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures through the weekend (KPLC)

Expect the pattern to stay relatively the same through the weekend as well with high pressure slowly drifting to the east with time and that will mean a slow return of moisture heading into Sunday with winds a little more southerly. Rain won’t be an issue for any activities or events you may have this weekend and in fact you’ll need to grab the sunglasses and sunshine remains plentiful. The cooler temperatures will begin to moderate some with highs staying steady in the lower to middle 80′s for both Saturday and Sunday, but the bigger change will come through the overnight hours as many areas go from the upper 50′s on Saturday morning to the lower 60′s by Sunday morning. Still for this time of year the weather looks to be perfect as we don’t have to deal with any showers or storms. Moving into next week the pattern will change and that will mean warm and muggy overnights with the threat of afternoon and evening storms.

Showers and storms make a return by the middle of next week (KPLC)

Heading into Monday the humidity will continue to climb with the southerly wind becoming more dominant, but the chances of any showers or storms remains fairly low with just a stray one possible as the best chances still remains off to the east. Through the middle of next week especially Tuesday through Thursday the chance for scattered storms increases as an upper level disturbance moves through the area and that will bring some heavy downpours at times. The end of next week looks a little drier as a front pushes through, but we will keep a close eye on that as we get closer. In the tropics we have Tropical Storm Sam, which is rapidly strengthening and is expected to become a hurricane later today and a major hurricane by early next week, but will be no issue for us. A few more areas are also being monitored for potential development, but these areas pose no risk to the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana as they remain out to sea. Enjoy the nice weather we are seeing right now and have a great weekend!

The tropics remain active, but no threats to the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

