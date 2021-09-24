First Alert Forecast: Nice weather continues through the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fall-like weather has been in place for the last couple of days and will remain in place through the weekend. Temperatures will be coolest Saturday morning with lows reaching the mid to upper 50s, Sunday morning will be a bit warmer with lows in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s Saturday and Sunday will top out in the mid 80s. The humidity will be low Saturday, but southerly winds return Sunday and that means the humidity will be increasing.

Next week will be warmer and more humid with scattered showers and storms likely Tuesday through Thursday. I do not expect it to be a big rain event, but if you have outdoor plans you will likely have to dodge rain at some point.

I see no signs of any additional cold fronts reaching SWLA through the next 2 weeks, so summer-like weather will stick around into the beginning of October.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week. However we are monitoring 12 named systems over the Atlantic, but it is expected to turn north and threaten no land areas.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

