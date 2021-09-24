Crew begins removing what remains of KPLC tower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We were devastated here at KPLC when part of our tower was knocked down into our studio by Hurricane Laura. It has been a part of the Lake Charles skyline for 67 years. Now, more than a year later, what remains of the tower is coming down.

“This tower was built by the Lehigh Steel Corporation of Allentown, Pennsylvania,” said the general manager at KPLC, John Ware. “It was built in 1947, installed here in 1954. It was the first and only tower for KPLC, and it was our main broadcast tower.”

What once stood at 400 feet now stands just shy of about 130 feet after the damage from Hurricane Laura’s winds.

“Most of it fell into our building, but some of it still stands, and we need to take it down so we can continue with our restoration and our rebuilding,” Ware said.

Crews began taking down the rest of the tower Friday afternoon.

“We’re not sure how long it’ll take to get the tower down,” Ware said. “The cranes have to put people with welding torches up there to cut sections of it off and take sections and place it safely on the ground, cut it up and put it into recycling bins. We don’t think it’ll take longer than a week, but we know it’ll take longer than a day.”

Meanwhile, the station has found a different way to send out the KPLC signal.

“We’re sending our signal from the station to an 11-story building in downtown Lake Charles and then from there, broadcasting it out to our transmitters to send it to people’s homes.”

The downtown skyline will soon be missing a decades-old staple.

“I think people are going to be divided on whether this detracts from the skyline or improves it,” Ware said. “It’s definitely been part of Lake Charles for all these years. We always tell people to find KPLC, just make it to Lake Charles, and look for the orange and white tower. That won’t be the case anymore.”

As for the future of the KPLC building, Ware said the next step is to rebuild the studio and get the temporary set out of the newsroom.

